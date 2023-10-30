Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam has been in the line of fire, owing to his team's poor show in the Cricket World Cup 2023. As Pakistan's semi-finals qualifcation chances hang in balance, certain reports have suggested that the relationship between Babar and Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Zaka Ashraf have gone sour. There are rumours that Ashraf isn't even answering Babar's phonecalls. As a Pakistan tv channel shared an alleged WhatsApp chat with Babar on a show, legendary cricketer Waqar Younis took to social media to slam those leaking personal chats on TV.

There are suggestions that Babar's captaincy is under the line of fire, with the PCB contemplating if the skipper needs to be replaced at the end of Pakistan's World cup campaign. As speculations on social media continue to spread, Waqar wasn't happy seeing an alleged 'personal chat' being made public.

The text, as displayed by the Pakistani channel, read:

"Babar, there's also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling Chairman and he's not answering. Have you called him recently?", the sender by the name of Salman wrote.

The receiver by the name, whose name was saved as 'Babar Azam New' responded saying,"Salam Salman bhai, ma ny to sir ko koi call nai ke (Hello brother, I did not call sir)."

Advertisement

"Ya kya Karna ki koshish kar raha ho aap loog??? This is pathetic !!! Khush ho gaya aap loog. Please leave @babarazam258 alone He's an asset of Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL @Salman_ARY," Waqar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

they just showed babar azam's priv whatsapp convo with someone on live tv without his consent. this is pakistan's captain. how can you stoop so low @Shoaib_Jatt and how can you approve to show this on your show @WaseemBadami, expected better from you. ABSOLUTELY PATHETIC. LANAT. pic.twitter.com/N1uuqMeLZh — عثمان (@usmssss) October 29, 2023

Having already lost 4 of their 6 matches, Pakistan only have an outside chance when it comes to World Cup 2023 semi-final qualification. Babar Azam and his players have received plenty of criticism over the last couple of weeks, with some of their former players also asking for the skipper to be sacked.