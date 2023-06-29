Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has urged the country's not to create unnecessary fuss over the venues of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. Pakistan are scheduled to take on arch rivals India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly expressed its unwillingness to play at the venue. They had also, according to a PTI report, said that they would not want to face Afghanistan in Chennai. However, Basit Ali feels that playing at the world's biggest cricket stadium might actually be beneficial for Pakistan as the pressure will be on the home side instead of them.

"I am hearing on news channels and YouTube that Pakistan may not be willing to play their matches in Ahmedabad and one more venue. Why not? ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan. If 1,25,000 come to attend the match in Ahmedabad, the pressure is on India, and not Pakistan. If India was to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, then pressure would have been on Pakistan," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

PCB have also questioned the scheduling of their game against Afghanistan, which will be played in Chennai on 23rd October.

With Afghanistan boasting a spin-heavy bowling line-up, the PCB feels that the match has been deliberately scheduled in Chennai due to the spin-friendly conditions.

"Afghanistan is a weak team - yes, they have good spinners - but wherever the schedule has been finalised, just play. This is nonsense. I keep hearing that Pakistan may not get the permission. Of course, they will. Boss, it's not some local tournament. It's a bloody World Cup," he added.