The announcement of the schedule for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has left everyone excited. The defending champions England will be playing the inaugural match of the tournament against the runners-up of 2019 World Cup, New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad. India, who are also the hosts, will be opening their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. As only few months are left for the marquee event, discussions have begun in the whole world regarding the preparations of the teams.

Recently, former India opener Virender Sehwag gave his take on which four teams will be qualifying for the knockout stage in the ODI World Cup 2023.

"If I have to pick four teams - Australia, England, India and Pakistan. These are the semi-finalists. Australia and England will surely be there because the kind of cricket they are playing - they don't play conventional shots, only unconventional - these 2 teams are pretty good at it. Also, England and Australia are the two away teams who can play better cricketer in the sub-continent," said Sehwag during the ICC event.

On the other hand, former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan stated that he is really eager to watch the match between India and England and also said that the Rohit Sharma-led side is one of his favourites to life the World Cup.

"I am looking forward to India vs England. India are one of the favourites because they are playing at home and they know how to win in India. This is going to be a very interesting match and I want to watch it," said Muralitharan.

The mouth-watering clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan have faced each other seven times previously when it comes to ODI World Cups - in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019. In the 50-over format, Pakistan are yet to beat India in World Cup matches. Only twice did the two arch-rivals not meet each other -- in 1992 and 2007.

India's opening match against Australia will be a tricky one where the hosts would look to avenge their recent defeat in the ICC World Test Championship final against the Kangaroos. The contests against New Zealand, England and South Africa could prove to be decisive in defining the fate of Rohit Sharma's men.

A total of 10 teams will feature in what will be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from 5 October to 19 November, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.