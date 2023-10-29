South Africa edged past Pakistan by a one-wicket margin to register a thrilling win over the Babar Azam-led side on Friday. Aiden Markram hit a solid 91 but a late batting collapse from South Africa kept Pakistan alive in the game. It was left to the last pair of Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi to score the final 11 runs. Shamsi survived a close leg-before appeal that went to the umpire's call off fast bowler Haris Rauf with eight needed. The incident took place on the final ball of the 46th over.

Shamsi was hit on the front pad on the bowling of Rauf. The ground umpire gave it not out and Pakistan reviewed the decision.

Ball tracking revealed that the ball would have clipped the leg stump, which meant the wicket was on the umpire's call. Shamsi survived as the field umpire had given him not out.

Talking about the Decision Review System (DRS) after the game, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan made serious allegations. While he blamed the umpire for it, Moin added that the clipping shown by the ball-tracker was wrong.

"It was umpire's mistake. He (Shamsi) should have been given out. At the point of impact, the leg-stump was visible. It was clearly out, and the umpire should've raised his finger. It could've gone down for referral then. I feel the clipping was shown wrong. The full ball was hitting the leg-stump," Moin said on A Sports.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq also threw light on the issue by appealing for a change in decision-making.

"Umpire's call is a big issue that needs to be sorted out. If it shows that it's out, and the umpire has given it not out, then it should be given out. If you have to stay with umpire's decision, then what's the point," said Misbah.