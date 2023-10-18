The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to lodge a formal protest to the International Cricket Council (ICC) over multiple incidents, including but not limited to the issuance of visas to their journalists and fans. When India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was asked about the same during a press conference ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh, he refused to delve into the topic. Mhambrey ducked the question saying it's not his area of domain.

"Honestly - I am the wrong person to answer that question. Really, I have not even heard what you are saying. That's not something, it's not my domain so really, I can't answer that," Mhambrey told reporters in the press conference.

On Tuesday, the PCB took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023"

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the tweet further read.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.



The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 17, 2023

Mhambrey was also asked about the difficult decision to leave Mohammed Shami out of India's first three matches. He said that the decision was down to combinations.

"See, honestly, it is never an easy decision. But I think the conversations are around, we had a clear chat with him. Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us are very clear. That we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash will miss out. And I think that's the communication that we have with him, we are very clear. Difficult decision, honestly, even with the quality that he brings to the team, new ball, death, it is difficult to take that decision. But you have to take that decision, you only have eleven on the field," Paras Mhambrey said during a pre-match press conference at Pune.