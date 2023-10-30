The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team registered their sixth consecutive win at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday. At the break during its Cricket World Cup match against England in Lucknow on Sunday, there would have been doubters on whether the hosts would be able to maintain their all-win record. Defending champions England had restricted India to just 229/9. With the England line-up full of talented batters, the Indian cricket team was under pressure. However, Indian bowlers stepped up and dismissed England for just 129.

With a win by 100 runs, Indian cricket team went a step closer to the Cricket World Cup semi-final berth. After the win, India cricket team fans on social media had a field day. They were reminded of the Aamir Khan starrer movie 'Lagaan'. In that movie, an team consisting Indian players got the better of a team full of British officers. Fans flooded social media with Lagaan memes.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami breathed fire in their magical opening spells after Rohit Sharma's rearguard 87 on a challenging pitch as India hammered England by 100 runs for their six straight win in the World Cup on Sunday.

The emphatic win would not have been possible without the special effort of skipper Rohit (87 off 101 balls), whose sublime knock stood out as most Indian batters fell by the wayside on a two-paced pitch.

Suryakumar Yadav (49) got the much needed runs in the death overs to push India to 229 for nine.

Shami (4/22) and Bumrah (3/32) stole the show with the ball for the unstoppable hosts as England batters once against cut a sorry figure as they slumped to 129 all out in 34.5 overs for their fifth loss in six games.

England are virtually out of semifinal contention while India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are almost there.