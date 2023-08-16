The Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is visited by millions from around the world. The Mughal-era white marble mausoleum on the right bank of the river Yamuna is a designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It remains one of the most popular tourist sites across Indian. People love to keep click a photo with the structure. However, on Wednesday, in the Taj Mahal complex people were more intrigued to click photos with a different object - the ODI World Cup 2023.

"With only 50 days remaining to go for the biggest and most eagerly anticipated ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, the prestigious trophy was proudly displayed at the enchanting Taj Mahal in Agra, India. The gleaming silverware, set to be the ultimate prize when the tournament gets underway from 5 October to 19 November, radiated under the sun against the magnificent backdrop of the Taj Mahal—a true Wonder of the World," The International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

UP | ICC Men's World Cup trophy displayed at Taj Mahal in Agra today pic.twitter.com/qRCuMKAznF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2023

"This recent visit to the Taj Mahal symbolized a harmonious blend of India's rich cultural heritage and the pinnacle of cricket, offering an exquisite spectacle for fans as the tournament's excitement continues to build. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour aims to capture the festive and celebratory spirit associated with Cricket World Cups, presenting a series of grand events at some of the world's most iconic destinations."

On August 9, ICC released a statement to announce the revised schedule for the upcoming World Cup in India on Wednesday.

The much-awaited encounter between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has been rescheduled to a different day, along with this eight other matches of the tournament have also been changed.

The clash between India and Pakistan was originally slated to take place in Ahmedabad on Sunday, October 15, but this clash has been moved a day earlier and will now be held at the same venue on Saturday, October 14.

As a result, England's fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi will be moved from Saturday, October 14 and will now be played 24 hours later on Sunday, October 15.

Pakistan's contest against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad has moved from Thursday, 12 October to now being played on Tuesday, 10 October and Australia's big match against South Africa in Lucknow moved back 24 hours and will now be played on Thursday, October 12 instead of Friday, October 13.

With ANI inputs