Team India superstar Virat Kohli is in the form of his life in the Cricket World Cup 2023, emerging as the top-scoring batter in the tournament with 354 runs in 5 matches. While Kohli's hunger for runs and to succeed with the Indian team has seen him go from strength to strength in the tournament, the 34-year-old has also taken good care of the sort of food he eats to remain in optimum shape. Now a chef from one of the hotels where Team India stayed has revealed what has Kohli been eating during this World Cup.

The executive chef of a hotel revealed that most players have been opting for high-protein and low-carb diets during the course of the World Cup. While some players prefer grilled fish and chicken, being a vegan, Virat has been relying on tofu and soy-based meals for his protein requirements.

"The buffet has all kinds of meat but the players opt for steamed or grilled chicken or fish," Anushman Bali, executive chef at Leela Palace, told the Times of India.

"Virat doesn't eat meat and so we went for steamed foods, like vegetarian dim sums, and other vegetable-based proteins, like soya, mock meats, and lean proteins, like tofu for him. We include as little dairy as possible in his meals," says Anushman.

He revealed that Australian and New Zealand teams usually take steamed or sauteed vegetables with steamed fish or chicken as lunch. Devon Conway, however, would sometimes like to have parathas.

"Many of the teams have stayed with us for the IPL earlier so we know their preferences. The New Zealand team stays away from curries, but there are players such as Devon Conway, for example, who have tried Indian food before and will ask for parathas once in a while. Or dosa for breakfast," says Anshuman.

With the Indian team, Ragi doas is something that has been a favourite, according to the hotel's chef.

"We have millet dosas, millet idlis and quinoa idli on the menu. All the players know it's healthy protein, so they all tried it. Ragi dosas were a favourite with the Indian team for breakfast," he said.

"For New Zealand, it was Pavlova, their national dessert, which is a meringue-based dessert made with egg white, filled with fresh fruits," he further said.

When it comes to alcohol, it's a complete no-no among teams unless there's a post-win party.

"And there is no alcohol unless there is a win when there will be a little party," the chef said.