New Zealand take on South Africa in the 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune. The match is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. South Africa are second in the points table, collecting 10 points from six games. They have won all their games so far, except the match-up against the Netherlands, where were defeated by 38 runs. The Proteas have won three matches on the trot since the defeat against the Netherlands. Their most recent win came versus Pakistan in thrilling circumstances. Chasing 270, the Temba Bavuma-led side took the game to the wire to register a narrow one-wicket victory. Aiden Markram's steady 93-ball 91 laid the foundation for the win.

Ahead of the upcoming match against the Black Caps, South Africa are anticipated to retain their winning combination in the quest to get one step closer to the semi-final spot.

Openers: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has been in breathtaking touch with the bat, scoring three centuries in six innings at an average of 71.83 and a staggering strike rate of 117.11. With the pitch at the venue favouring the batters, one can expect de Kock to extend his terrific form and get his team off to a flyer.

Temba Bavuma, however, has been inconsistent with the willow. In four matches, he has amassed a mere 87 runs, with a top score of 35. Interestingly, the Proteas' skipper has never featured against the Kiwis in ODIs. It remains to be seen whether Bavuma can tackle the likes of Trent Boult, Mark Henry and Lockie Ferguson and improve his record in the ongoing competition.

Middle order: Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller

Rassie van der Dussen has fared well with one ton and half-century apiece in six fixtures. With Bavuma's form a matter of concern, the 34-year-old will be expected to step up in case of an early wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen is another player in Proteas' arsenal who has been in electric form. With his power-hitting ability, he can take any bowler to the cleaners on his day and accelerate the innings at a lightning-fast pace. In addition to a half-century, Klaasen registered a century as well when he smashed a 67-ball 109 against England to power his side to a lop-sided 229-run win.

Lower middle-order batter David Miller possesses the ability to tonk a few balls into the crowd and provide the needed firepower down the order. His strike rate of 119.28 in the ongoing competition indicates that he can be an asset to add valuable runs towards the toe end of the innings.

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Explosive all-rounder Aiden Markram's ton against Sri Lanka was the fastest century ever scored in a 50-over World Cup before it was bettered by Australia's Glenn Maxwell later in the tournament. Markram, with his ability to chip in with a few overs of spin in the middle overs, can prove to be handy against New Zealand, especially against the left-handed batters.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen has picked up at least two wickets in every match so far and is one of the best bowlers in the powerplay phase. He will look to continue the momentum in the upcoming match as well.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee

Kagiso Rabada missed the previous match against Pakistan due to lower back spasms and is expected to be back for the clash against New Zealand. With Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi providing the breakthroughs in the powerplay phase, Rabada has been successful with wickets in the middle overs and keeping the scoring rate in check.

With 12 wickets in five matches, Gerald Coetzee has wasted no time in proving his worth in South Africa's bowling unit. With limited ODI cricket experience, Coetzee is proving to be valuable in getting crucial scalps.

South Africa Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (wk)

Temba Bavuma (c)

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Keshav Maharaj

Lungi Ngidi

Gerald Coetzee