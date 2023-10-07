Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Score And Updates
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Lankan spin threat awaits the Proteas in New Delhi.
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:In the 4th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa take on Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Proteas looked in good form ahead of the start of the World Cup, picking up some important ODI wins, including a series triumph against Australia. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, surprised everyone with their performances as they reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The biggest concern for the Lankans in the match is the absence of Maheesh Theekshana who will miss the match due to an injury. Dunith Wellalage is expected to replace him in the playing XI. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live score and updates from the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match in New Delhi:
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is on track and on the first double-header Saturday of the tournament, two big cricketing nations go head-to-head at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It is South Africa taking on Sri Lanka in Match number 4 which is also the second game on the 7th of October. South Africa have always been touted as one of the favorites but for the first time, it feels they are sneaking under the radar. The pressure of winning a World Cup has been so high that even when they were the best team in the World, they just couldn't handle the pressure. This time though, they have been playing some exquisite cricket leading up to the mega event which included a stellar comeback series win against Australia on home soil. Most of their players have good experience playing in Indian conditions thanks to the Indian T20 League but one batter in particular has been in some sensational form and that is Heinrich Klaasen. The Proteas middle order batter had a fine Indian T20 League season and his prowess against spin will be key. Skipper Temba Bavuma is also having a sensational 2023 ODI season and along with Quinton de Kock, it makes a pretty solid opening pair. The middle order is filled with the likes of Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Rassie van der Dussen and then you have David Miller to power through at the end. The Proteas do lack a proper all-rounder but have enough depth in both areas to win big. Kagiso Rabada will be looking to be at his best as his form in the past year or two has been erratic. Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj however will be their biggest threat with the ball and if those two start firing, South Africa can go deep in the tournament. Moving on to Sri Lanka, they do have injuries to a few key players and come into this mega event with more questions than answers. Dasun Shanaka's captaincy has been the talk of the town but at least for now, he will lead the side. A positive going for them is the form of a few of their batters. The likes of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka are showing signs of consistency and the rise of young Sadeera Samarawickrama gives them a much-needed boost. They do have Charith Asalanka and Dhananjaya de Silva who can be useful in the middle overs. On the bowling front, they seem to have the seam bowling covered but the spin attack looks a bit depleted. Maheesh Theekshana is the only one with enough experience and they will be counting on the stellar all-around abilities of young Dunith Wellalage to give them that X-factor. Unlike the Proteas, Sri Lanka do seem to have the all-rounders but it is the depth in genuine batters and spinners that might be a thing of concern. Two nations who have been amongst the most consistent ODI teams in the 21st century but the Golden Generation for both teams seems to have ended. It is now time to usher in a new era of ODI for both South Africa and Sri Lanka, but who will start their campaign on the right foot?