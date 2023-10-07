South Africa vs Sri Lanka Live Score:In the 4th match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa take on Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Proteas looked in good form ahead of the start of the World Cup, picking up some important ODI wins, including a series triumph against Australia. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, surprised everyone with their performances as they reached the final of the Asia Cup 2023. The biggest concern for the Lankans in the match is the absence of Maheesh Theekshana who will miss the match due to an injury. Dunith Wellalage is expected to replace him in the playing XI. (LIVE Scorecard)

Here are the live score and updates from the South Africa vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup 2023 match in New Delhi: