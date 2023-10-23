South Africa will take on Bangladesh in Match 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 24 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match commences at 02:00 PM IST. The South African team made a significant comeback post their loss to the Netherlands with a massive 229-run win over defending champions England in their last game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Proteas will look to carry the momentum against Bangladesh with an eye on sealing their spot in the top four. (World Cup 2023 Points Table)

Bangladesh, meanwhile, have struggled so far in the tournament. They have suffered three back-to-back defeats and their chances of making the top four have become slimmer with every match.

However, their record against South Africa in the last five matches might provide them with a glimmer of hope of causing an upset. The last time the two teams clashed in the ODI World Cup in 2019, it was Bangladesh who stunned South Africa with a 21-run win.

Predicted playing XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Advertisement

Bangladesh: Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Weather conditions and pitch report

The weather in Mumbai is likely to be on the hotter side with 56% humidity.

The surface at the Wankhede Stadium is a high-scoring track which favours the batters. The dew also plays a major factor in the evening as the ball skids onto the bat making stroke-playing easier in the second innings. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the conditions in mind.

Advertisement

SA vs BAN fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Marco Jansen, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

Heinrich Klaasen stunned the England bowling attack with a 67-ball 109 in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. With the Proteas once playing at the same venue, one can expect the right-handed batter to again light up the venue with a stroke-filled innings. In the four World Cup matches, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 198 runs at an average of 49.50 with a strike rate of 139.43.

Among the batters, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen all are in good form and have runs under their belt in the ongoing ODI World Cup. They have also earned good fantasy points in the last four matches.

In the all-rounder's category, Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz has contributed with vital runs as well as scalped five wickets in the last four matches for his team.

Meanwhile, Marco Jansen's ability with bat and ball has proved crucial for South Africa. Marco Jansen's late blitz of 42-ball 75 propelled South Africa to a massive score of 399 against England in the previous match. With the ball, Marco Jansen has scalped eight wickets in four matches so far.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has bagged five wickets in three matches so far. With the Proteas known for their struggles against spin, Shakib Al Hasan will play a vital role if Bangladesh are to register an upset at the Wankhede.

South African trio of Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi are the best bet for the bowlers' spot in your fantasy team. The Proteas trio have been at the forefront of South Africa's massive wins over Sri Lanka, Australia and England. The three bowlers have taken a combined tally of 20 wickets in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is one of the top run-getters in this edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup. The opening batter has scored 233 runs at an average of 58.25 with a strike rate of 108.87. The left-handed batter already has two back-to-back centuries to his name in four matches.

Vice-captain: Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram has been one of the most consistent batters in the ongoing competition. The middle-order batter has notched up 205 runs at an average of 51.25 and a strike rate of 141.37 in four matches. Markram opened the campaign with a 106 against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with scores of 56 against Australia and 42 against England.