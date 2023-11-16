South Africa vs Australia live streaming World Cup 2023 Semi-Final:The South Africa Australia Live action is here. The South Africa vs Australia live streaming will be watched by billions of fans around the world. We have all the details of where to follow South Africa Australia live streaming and live telecast. The Temba Bavuma-led side finished second in the points table with a total of seven victories out of nine matches. Australia, on the other hand, finished at the third place with the same number of wins. Both the teams will be giving out their best to seal the finale berth against India on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

When will the South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played on Thursday, November 16.

Where will the South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match be played?

The South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match start?

The South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will start at 2 PM IST (Toss at 1:30).

Where to follow the live telecast of the South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match?

The South Africa vs Australia, World Cup 2023 semi-final match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)