South Africa will be up against Australia in the second semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The South African cricket team concluded their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by securing the second spot in the league table with 14 points from nine matches. They notched up seven victories and faced two losses. The Proteas' run to the semi-finals has been powered by Quinton de Kock, who is the team's leading run-scorer. Captain Temba Bavuma commands a potent bowling line-up, featuring pacers Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and spinner Kesha Maharaj.

On the other hand, Australia made the semi-finals with a third-place finish in the league table with 14 points. They won seven matches and lost two in nine encounters. The five-time champions will rely on the explosive batting prowess of David Warner while banking on spinner Adam Zampa to shine with the ball.

SA vs AUS pitch report

The pitch at the Eden Garden Stadium, Kolkata is a batting track and is likely to get slower as the match progresses. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 289.

Batting first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 80 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue favours spinners. Hence picking spin bowlers for your fantasy team should be a good idea.

SA vs AUS weather report

The temperature at Eden Gardens is predicted to be 20 degrees Celsius with 93% humidity.

SA vs AUS Fantasy Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Quinton de Kock: South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has scored 591 runs in nine matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 65.67 and a strike rate of 109.24. He has smashed four tons and has a top score of 174.

David Warner: Australia's David Warner has scored 499 runs in nine matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this edition. He has a strike rate of 105.5 and averages 55.44. He also has two half-centuries and two centuries to his name in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Gerald Coetzee: The South Africa bowler has taken 18 wickets in seven matches. Gerald Coetzee's best spell for this season is 4/44 and his average is 19.38.

Adam Zampa: The Australia bowler has picked up 22 wickets in nine matches so far at an average of 18.90. Adam Zampa's 4/8 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

SA vs AUS squads

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis (wk), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins (c)

SA vs AUS Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Warner, Heinrich Klaasen, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram

All-Rounder: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa

South Africa vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Australia have faced each other on 109 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 55 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on 50 instances. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a tie, one has yielded no result.

The last five ODI matches have seen South Africa win four times and Australia on one occasion. The highest score in these five matches is 416 by South Africa while the lowest has been 177 by Australia.

The team batting first has won 27 times and lost 17 times in 47 matches, while the chasing side has won on 28 occasions and lost 33 times in 62 matches.

South Africa vs Australia prediction

South Africa have won four of the last five matches against Australia. However, considering the current form, Australia will go as favourites in Thursday's encounter.

