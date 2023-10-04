The Pakistan cricket team are currently in Hyderabad as they played two of their warm-up matches in the city and also held their practice camp ahead of Cricket World Cup 2023. Since arriving in India after seven years, the welcome has been huge from Indian cricket fans and one thing that has featured regularly on the social media accounts of the Pakistan cricketers was the Hyderabadi Biryani. In a video made by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Pakistan cricketers were asked to pick between Hyderabadi Biryani and Karachi Biryani and skipper Babar Azam had a rather interesting answer.

"It is the specialty. The Hyderabadi Biryani! And I think it is an 8 out of 10! It is slightly spicy though."

When asked about the differences between the two biryanis, Babar once again had a similar reply.

"It is very similar but the Hyderabadi Biryani is slightly on the spicier side," he said.

The Pakistan cricket team skipper was asked once again about his biryani experience in Hyderabad during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains' Day on Wednesday.

"It was great. Had always heard Hyderabadi Biryani was good. It was quite good.

Earlier, PTI reported that the Pakistan team has asked the stadium caterer for steamed basmati rice, spaghetti in Bolognese sauce, a favourite of the great Shane Warne, and vegetarian pulao. As Pakistan are here for almost two weeks, the cheat meals could include the famous Hyderabadi biryani.

Pakistan will play their first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Netherlands on October 6.