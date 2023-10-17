Since the conclusion of the India vs Pakistan match in Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar Azam and his players have faced plenty of criticism. In fact, a few critics even questioned the leadership skills of Babar, suggesting Shaheen Shah Afridi should take up the baton from him. It was Shoaib Malik who raised a finger at Babar's ability to lead the team in the right direction, but Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf isn't pleased to see such suggestions being made in the middle of the tournament. Speaking of the topic, Yousuf didn't just side with Babar but also questioned the great Wasim Akram for not correcting Shoaib Malik when he made such comments.

Discussing Pakistan's defeat against India in the World Cup on a TV channel, Malik said that he remains of the opinion that Babar should solely focus on his batting and relinquish captaincy responsibilities.

"Look, I'll be honest with you about this. Babar would need to give up captaincy, as I have previously stated in other interviews. Although it is simply my opinion, a tonne of homework went into it. As a player, Babar has tremendous potential for both personal and team success. I think Shaheen Shah Afridi should become the next Captain of ODI in case Babar Azam resigns," Malik had said on A-Sports.

Yousuf, countering Malik's views, said that no such talks should be made during the World Cup. He also cited the example of former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan who led the team to success in the 1992 World Cup after failures in 1983 and 1987.

"During the World Cup, I don't think anybody should talk about this. Secondly, Imran Khan captained in 1983 and 1987 and lost both times before winning on his third attempt in 1992. Any good player should be allowed to continue as a captain for a long time," Yousuf said on Samaa TV.

"He (Babar) is the captain because he has the ability. He did not become the captain because he is related to the PCB chairman. He is a genuine skipper. So talking about him in this manner is a loss for Pakistan and for him as well, especially amid the immense pressure post that loss against India. I am shocked that Wasim Akram, who was sitting there, did not stop him either," he said.