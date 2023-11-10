The 'timed out' controversy involving Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has refused to die down, with views on the debatable form of dismissal coming in from all spectrums of the sport. Opinions remain divided on the matter, with some suggesting that Mathews was right to be annoyed since it was a helmet malfunction that led to the delay while others feel Shakib had the right to appeal as the matter was within the rule books. Now, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has given his take on the controversial subject.

Ashwin, who has been at the center of many such debates, especially when it comes to non-striker dismissal, has always maintained that it's right to do what is in the rulebook. However, in the case of Mathews-Shakib, he has a slightly different stance.

"One side is talking about the rules and another side is talking about the spirit of cricket. When Mathews came out to bat, his helmet was not okay, and he wanted to change that. I saw another video where Shakib did not bring his guard against Sri Lanka and he was allowed to bring it later. It has almost become warfare between these two countries," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Actually with timed-out, yes Shakib appealed and the umpire gave it out, agreed. Recently, there has been information that Mathews was already warned by the umpires about the timed-out dismissal. But Mathews was really upset that he got out, and rightly so. No one should get out like that, everyone will feel bad about that," Ashwin added.

To conclude the debate, Ashwin said that both are right in their own ways as one was following the rules while the other became the victim of helmet malfunction.

Advertisement

"Both Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan were right. One person knew the rule and the other person asked if he could let it go since it was a helmet malfunction. The affected party is certainly the one who got out," Ashwin concluded.