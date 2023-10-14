One of the finest pace bowlers in the world, Shaheen Afridi is a player that every batter in the world is wary of. While Shaheen remains one of the most fearsome speedsters in the game, his start to the Cricket World Cup 2023 hasn't been the most promising. In two matches so far, the left-arm-pacer has only taken two wickets and his performances have been far from promising. However, ahead of the high-profile India clash, Shaheen is ready to take '5 wickets' and then click a selfie.

As some reporters asked Shaheen for a selfie ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash in the World Cup, the pacer gave a rather bold response saying he would take selfies but only after claiming a 5-wicket haul.

"Zaroor selfie loonga, but five-wicket lene ke baad (I would definitely take one, but only after taking five wickets)," he said as per RevSportz.

Shaheen's form can be understood by the fact that he has six wickets in his kitty at an average of 69, giving away 276 runs in his last 5 One Day Internationals.

Against Australia in the warm-up game, he couldn't bag a single wicket but grabbed one scalp each in the first two games. His record against India, however, is a good one. The pacer took 4 wickets, conceding 35 runs in the Asia Cup clash between the two teams before rain played spoilsport. Shaheen dismissed key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

While form may not be on his side, Shaheen will be keen to replicate his past performances against India when the two teams square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Shaheen is a bowler that likes to take wickets upfront in the powerplay, but that hasn't been the case with him so far in the World Cup. The southpaw is keen to resurrect his form, especially against India.