South Africa will be up against Bangladesh in Match 23 of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 on October 24 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM IST. South Africa head into the match on the back of a massive 229-run win over reigning champions England on Saturday. The Proteas, after registering two back-to-back wins, had lost some ground following their shock loss to the Netherlands. However, a win in the previous match has put the Temba Bavuma-led team back in contention for the semi-finals. (World Cup points table)

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will go into the match after suffering a hat-trick of defeats against England, New Zealand and India. Despite starting the ICC World Cup 2023 campaign with a win against Afghanistan, the Bangla Tigers have fallen sideways in the race for the knockout spot. A win over South Africa on Tuesday will put them back in the hunt for the top-four spot.

SA vs BAN pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the Wankhede Stadium is 301. The pitch at the venue in Mumbai favours batters. The last match between South Africa and England saw the Proteas put up a score of 399. Chasing should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 60 per cent of its matches.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for spinners as the surface provides a good grip to the tweaks once the track wears off as the match progresses.

SA vs BAN weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is predicted to be 29.04C with 56% humidity.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Quinton de Kock: South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has scored 233 runs in 4 matches at an average of 58.25 in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter enjoys a strike rate of 108.88. He has smashed 2 tons and achieved the top score of 109 against Australia.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has made 157 runs in 4 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup. He has scored runs at a strike rate of 83.51 and averages 52.33. He also has 2 half-centuries to his name in the World Cup 2023.

Kagiso Rabada: The South African bowler has scalped 8 wickets in 4 matches. The right-arm pacer recorded his best spell of 3/33 in Proteas' 134-run win over Australia. He has bagged wickets at an average of 22.12.

Shakib Al Hasan: The bowler from Bangladesh has racked up 5 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 27.20. Shakib Al Hasan's 3/30 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

SA vs BAN squads

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed

SA vs BAN Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Heinrich Klaasen; Batters: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Mushfiqur Rahim; All-Rounders: Marco Jansen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah; Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Shoriful Islam and Keshav Maharaj; Captain: Quinton de Kock; Vice-Captain: Reeza Hendricks

South Africa vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and Bangladesh have faced each other on 24 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 18 matches, Bangladesh have emerged victorious on 6 instances.

The last 5 ODI contests have seen South Africa win on 2 occasions while Bangladesh have won thrice. The highest score in these 5 encounters is 369/6 by South Africa whereas their lowest has been 154.

The team batting first has won 8 times and lost 3 times in 11 matches, while the chasing side has come out on top on 10 occasions and lost 3 times in 13 matches.

South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI records

Highest score: South Africa's 369/6 against Bangladesh at East London in 2017 is their highest total against Bangladesh in ODI cricket.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's 330/6 at The Oval in 2019 is their highest score against South Africa in ODI cricket.

Lowest score: South Africa's 154 against Bangladesh at Centurion in 2022 is their lowest score in ODIs against the Proteas.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's 78 against South Africa at Mirpur in 2011 is their lowest total in ODI cricket against the Bangla Tigers.

Average score: South Africa's average score in South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI matches is 231, while Bangladesh averages at 205 runs on the board in ODIs.

South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 prediction

Bangladesh have won three of the last 5 face-offs against South Africa, however, the Proteas are in red-hot form following their massive win over England and will go as slight favourites in Tuesday's encounter.