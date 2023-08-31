The Cricket World Cup is less than six weeks away. Ahead of that the Asia Cup 2023 is getting all the limelight, with the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday generating all the right noise. The Indian cricket team hasn't won any ICC trophy since 2023. The onus now falls on captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli to guide the team to the Cricket World Cup 2023. Picking out Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as the three key players for India in batting, former India captain Sourav Ganguly said that these three players must stand up for India to have a good chance.

"Virat is playing very well. He has looked very good in the last few months and is batting extremely well and will be India's go to man along with Rohit Sharma. Rohit as captain is playing his first and last World Cup. I am speaking about the 50-over World Cup here which will come after 4 years. He could play T-20 but this is a different format. And he too has a superb record in world cups. 5 hundred in the last World Cup where he was brilliant. Finally, it is Shubman Gill who has that class to stand up and win matches for India. Each of them will have to stand up if India has to win the tournament," Ganguly said on 'Backstage with Boria'.

All three is expected to feature in the India vs Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2023. The continental event is the last chance for experimentation for the teams before the cricket World Cup. While Virat Kohli was part of the ODI Cricket World Cup winning 2011 team, Rohit Sharma is yet to taste success in the ODI World CUp.