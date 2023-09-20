With just days to go before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins, India's jersey sponsor, Adidas launched a new campaign for Rohit Sharma & Co, named '3 Ka Dream'. As per Adidas, the campaign is an ode to Team India's never-give-up attitude and unites India in its shared dream of witnessing the 3rd ODI World Cup victory. The film features some of the biggest stars of Indian cricket, including skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav. In the background, plays an original track sung by famous Indian rapper Raftaar who has tried to capture the emotions through powerful lyrics composed by Creativeland Asia.

1983 ignited the spark.

2011 brought in glory.

2023 marks the beginning of #3KaDream. pic.twitter.com/1eA0mRiosV — adidas (@adidas) September 20, 2023

The Indian team has geared up for the ODI World Cup in style, lifting the Asia Cup title by hammering Sri Lanka in the final. Earlier in the Super 4 stage, the Indian team also secured a comprehensive 228-run victory over Pakistan.

In the Asia Cup final, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but Siraj soon made them regret this decision as they were reduced to 13/6 after he took four wickets in the 6th over.

Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13*) swung their bats for a while, offering tiny moments of respite. Siraj ended with 6/21 in his seven overs while Pandya took 3/3 in 2.2 overs. Bumrah also got 1/23 in five overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) chased down the target in 6.1 overs without any loss of wicket.

India captured its eighth Asia Cup title and Siraj took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Kuldeep Yadav (nine wickets) was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his bamboozling spin bowling in the tournament. Shubman Gill with 302 runs in six games and one century and two fifties, scored the most runs in the tournament.

With ANI inputs