Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma survived a close DRS call off the bowling of Mark Wood during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England in Lucknow on Sunday. It was a tense moment for India as they had already lost the wickets of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer with the score reaching the 50-run mark. While the on-field umpire gave him out, the review showed that the delivery from Wood was missing the leg stump and the crowd's happiness was clear from the intensity of their cheers. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was also in attendance at the Ekana Stadium and her reaction following the incident has gone viral on social media.

England bowlers led by David Willey kept India down to 229-9 despite skipper Rohit Sharma's 87 in a must-win Cricket World Cup 2023 match for the defending champions on Sunday. Ultimately, India won by 100 runs after some superlative show by the bowlers.

Willey, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 3-45, including the prized wicket of Virat Kohli for a nine-ball duck, after England elected to bowl at Lucknow in search of a victory to cling on to their slim hopes of making the semi-finals.

Fast bowler Chris Woakes and leg-spinner Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each and a spirited performance by the fielders, who threw themselves around to stop runs, made England look a like a different side.

The 2019 champions sit bottom of the 10-team table with four defeats from five matches.

"I missed my lengths early in the tournament, and I'm my own biggest critic," Woakes said in the innings break.

"Fielding set the tone for us. It took a bit of spin, and it's a bit two-paced, but hopefully under lights it'll slide on. But we'd have taken that at the start. Hopefully we can bat well and chase it down."

Suryakumar Yadav made a fighting 49 before becoming Willey's third wicket but the tail played out the full 50 overs.

