Up against the Netherlands in India's 9th and final league match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, the pairing of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave the team a strong start, looking to hit boundaries from the word go. After Rohit opted to bat first, India had the clear intent to put a gigantic total on the boar, and the opening pair arrived on the pitch with the same intent. But, when Gill hit the roof of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, even the non-striker Rohit was left in awe.

On the final delivery of the 3rd over, Gill hit Netherlands' Aryan Dutt for a mammoth six straight down the ground. After Rohit acknowledged Gill's hit, even the latter had a smile on his face. Here's the video:

The Netherlands are already out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals. India, despite winning 8 on the trot, are determined to secure their 9th World Cup win in style. Both the sides fielded an unchanged XI for the match.

After winning the toss, Rohit said: "We are gonna have a bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done extremely well. Another opportunity to play well today and tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played in this tournament. Hats off to the guys who have stood up at different times and taken the responsibility. We have the same team."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards also said that he would've opted to bat first. "We would have batted as well. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but good ground for chasing. We have been pretty good overall, there's games we've been blown out. We've had two wins. Looking to give a good performance today, give ourselves a chance. This is going to be the biggest crowd we've had for the tournament, looking forward to the atmosphere that's going to be here. India have been flawless, we have to be at our best. A WC in India is as big as it gets. To win those games, it's been big for us. Same side for us," he said.