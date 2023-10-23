The 'best fielder' trend continues in the Indian team in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. After Rohit Sharma's men secured their 5th consecutive win of the campaign, beating New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala, a new 'best fielder' winner emerged. India's fielding coach T Dilip hailed the likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer in the dressing room for their brilliant fielding display on the field. But, when the time came to announce the name of the medal winner, he took the entire team outside on the ground.

Last time around, Dilip announced the name of the 'best fieler' on the giant screen at the ground. This time, however, he turned the creativity level up a notch. Dilip asked everyone to go outside as the name of the 'best fielder' will be announced via the spider cam.

Upon hearing at what lengths the India coach has gone to enthrall players in this 'best fielder' campaign, Rohit was gobsmacked. His reaction said it all. Here's the link of the video, as shared by the BCCI:

Last time we revealed our "Best fielder winner" on the giant screen



Our "Spidey sense" says this time we've taken it to new "heights"



Presenting the much awaited Dressing room Medal ceremony from Dharamshala - By @28anand#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2023

During the match, Shreyas Iyer had done the 'medal gesture' after his catch sent Kiwi opener Devon Conway packing on the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. While it was the first wicket of the match, no other effort in the remainder of the innings managed to beat Iyer's catch. While Virat Kohli came close with a brilliant catch himself, it was Iyer who took the honor home.

"Dharamshala did pose us unique challenges. But I think apart from a few errors, I think most of the time we stood on the top of it and our ground fielding and attacking. The way we came back was outstanding. Very well done guys," Dilip said in a video shared by BCCI.

It also has to be noted that though there were some fine catches in the tournament, there were also some poor fielding displays by the Indian team, including a dropped catch from Ravindra Jadeja.