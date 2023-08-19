'Ridiculous': Ex-England Skipper Annoyed At Tim Paine For Blasting Ben Stokes Over ODI Retirement U-Turn For World Cup
Tim Paine was critical of Ben Stokes' decision to come out of ODI retirement.
Former Australia captain Tim Paine tore into England Test skipper Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play in the World Cup. Stokes was included in England's 15-member preliminary squad for the World Cup, with Harry Brook and Jofra Archer left out of the same. While Stokes' return will certainly increase England's chances of a success title defence at the World Cup, Paine called out the all-rounder of being selfish, saying that he cannot just "pick" and "choose" events.
"Ben Stokes coming out of one day retirement, I found that interesting. It was a bit of, 'Me, me, me', there isn't it? It was, 'I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play', and, 'I'll play in the big tournaments'. The guys who played for 12 months, 'Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now?'," Paine had said on SEN Tasmania.
However, former England captain Michael Vaughan fumed at Paine and called the wicketkeeper-batter's suggestion as "ridiculous". Vaughan said that Stokes is the "most selfless" player, who always puts the team's interest at priority.
"Ben stokes is the most selfless cricketer I have ever known .. He puts Team before himself more than any other player .. Ridiculous suggestion from Tim," Vaughan responded to a post on X.
Last month, England came from 0-2 to down to level the Ashes against Australia, who however retained the prestigious urn.
England and Australia will square off during the World Cup on November 4 in Ahmedabad.