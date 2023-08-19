Former Australia captain Tim Paine tore into England Test skipper Ben Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play in the World Cup. Stokes was included in England's 15-member preliminary squad for the World Cup, with Harry Brook and Jofra Archer left out of the same. While Stokes' return will certainly increase England's chances of a success title defence at the World Cup, Paine called out the all-rounder of being selfish, saying that he cannot just "pick" and "choose" events.

"Ben Stokes coming out of one day retirement, I found that interesting. It was a bit of, 'Me, me, me', there isn't it? It was, 'I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play', and, 'I'll play in the big tournaments'. The guys who played for 12 months, 'Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now?'," Paine had said on SEN Tasmania.

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan fumed at Paine and called the wicketkeeper-batter's suggestion as "ridiculous". Vaughan said that Stokes is the "most selfless" player, who always puts the team's interest at priority.

"Ben stokes is the most selfless cricketer I have ever known .. He puts Team before himself more than any other player .. Ridiculous suggestion from Tim," Vaughan responded to a post on X.

Last month, England came from 0-2 to down to level the Ashes against Australia, who however retained the prestigious urn.

England and Australia will square off during the World Cup on November 4 in Ahmedabad.