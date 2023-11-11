The ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 round-robin stage is almost over. The Indian cricket team, Australia and South Africa have so far entered the semi-finals. New Zealand are in all likelihood the fourth team. Though Pakistan are still not mathematically out of the Cricket World Cup semi-final race, but their improbable equation by which they need to defeat England makes it almost impossible for them to advance. Keeping this in mind, former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag trolled the Pakistan team. "Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home." he wrote on X.

The post came in for a lot of criticism. And now, Virender Sehwag has justified his post.

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011," Sehwag posted on X.

"And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitch .

Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here , their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier.

"The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On field bhi, off-field bhi."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is likely to step down from the white-ball cricket captaincy after returning from India. Pakistan are just a defeat away from missing out on the final semi-final spot. Even if they manage to win, they need to do it with a high margin of victory. As per a report on GEO News, Babar has been consulting with former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja and people close to him about his future.

Geo News' report further said that Babar's decision to continue with captaincy would depend on the advice that he receives from the people, and some of his close aides have advised him to step down from captaincy in all three formats.

Ahead of Pakistan's final group stage clash against England, Babar was asked about when he would take a decision on his captaincy during the pre-match press conference on Friday, to which he replied, "About the captaincy--as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match."

With ANI inputs