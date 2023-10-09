Ravindra Jadeja produced an absolute stunner to dismiss Steve Smith during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday. Smith was looking in good touch but Jadeja decided to attack him with a back-of-the-length delivery. The ball landed roughly around the leg-stump line and then turned sharply to clip the top of the off-stump. The Australia batter did play to the line of the delivery but was completely foxed by the late deviation. Smith was left stunned by the delivery and even Virat Kohli was caught dumbstruck by the movement of the ball which provided India with the crucial wicket.

For Jadeja, the Chepauk surface was like a Test match wicket where some deliveries turned while the toher went straight.

"The way I started the first over, the ball was stopping after it pitched. The wicket looked dry in the afternoon when it was hot. I thought the stump line would be good as some balls would dart in while some would turn. So, it won't be easy for the batsman.

"My plan was to bowl on the stump and luckily the ball to Smith turned more. I thought this was a typical Test match wicket. We should not do any experiment and bowl stump-to-stump," he said.

The all-rounder was also asked how different was his role from that of Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. He had the biggest smile on his face on hearing the question.

"There is no role. Only role is to get as many wickets as quickly as we could."

Jadeja then went on to describe the wicket.

"On that wicket, all the three (spinners) would have thought the same: "I should get more wickets". And if that's in your mind, it's not wrong. If everyone is thinking like this, then the opposition team will be bowled out quickly." He did agree that Smith's dismissal was the turning point.

"I think that was the turning point...a wicket like that of Steve Smith. From there onwards, it was not easy to come and rotate the strike for the new batters.

"So from there, they were 110 for 2 and became 199 all-out. I know the conditions in Chennai. I have been playing here (for CSK) since 10-11 years. I know how the conditions in this ground work. I enjoyed and whatever I contribute to the team I always feel happy," he asserted.