Legendary England cricketer Michael Vaughan was all praise for the Australian cricket team after they defeated India to claim a record-extending sixth Cricket World Cup title. Australia rode brilliant performances from Travis Head and the bowlers to beat India by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Vaughan said that Head's catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma was a huge moment in the game and pointed out that the left-hander has become a dangerous batter on the world stage. The former England skipper also backed Head to bag a big contract in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Australia's bowlers were all excellent, and they fielded brilliantly. Travis Head led that with the catch of Rohit Sharma, a huge moment in the game, then played a superb innings with the bat. To be player of the match in the World Cup semi-final and final is very special."

“In no time at all, he has become one of the most dangerous batters in the world, proving that you can improve over time,” Vaughan wrote in his column for The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I am not sure what exactly he has done, but he is a great example to all cricketers that there is room for improvement. Years ago, there was potential, but he wasn't consistently dangerous. His method now is the blueprint for sustained aggression, and how to dictate terms. My guess is that he might get a rather large IPL contract – and he should,” he added.

Head was part of the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) setup in 2015 but did not play a single game. He represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2016 and 2017 season.