Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid became the center of attraction during the team's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands for his priceless reaction. During the match in Bengaluru on Sunday, Rahul was sitting in the Indian team's dugout when the big screen showed his batting heroics from Cricket World Cup 1999. The following frame had a live visual of Dravid with a big smile on his face, acknowledging the praise of the team members in Bengaluru. Not only the fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium but Virat Kohli too was left in splits by the reaction of Dravid.

ICC shared the heartwarming video on Instagram with the caption: "The Rahul Dravid reaction at the end."

Watch it here:

In the game on Sunday, India registered a 160-run win over Netherlands. With it, they also maintained their 100 percent win record at the Cricket World Cup 2023.

India coach Dravid says he backs the "vibe and energy" in his team as they plot Cricket World Cup semi-final revenge over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Four years ago, New Zealand defeated India in the last-four by just 18 runs in a game which stretched across two days due to rain.

That loss extended India's wait for a third World Cup title after 1983 and their 2011 triumph on home ground.

Five of the men who featured in the 2019 semi-final in Manchester -- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja -- will play in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"When it's going well it looks good. One loss and everyone says 'you don't know anything'," said Dravid on Sunday after India trounced Netherlands.

"I think we will be inauthentic if we say 'it's just another game'. Yes, of course it's the semi-final, but I think our processes and what we have done in each and every game is not going to change.

"There is going to be certain amount of pressure but I think the way we have responded to the pressure so far gives us lot of belief and lot of confidence. I am confident of the vibe and energy in the group."

(With AFP Inputs)