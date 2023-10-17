Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Islamabad United faced massive trolling on social media after they termed India's win over Pakistan in the Cricket World Cup 2023 an 'upset'. Following Afghanistan's massive win over England on Sunday, the two-time PSL champions took to social media to say - "Two upsets in two days! #CWC23 is already full of surprises." The response was almost instantaneous as Indian cricket team fans were not happy with the statement and they reminded Islamabad United of the dismal record that Pakistan enjoy against India when it comes to the ODI Cricket World Cup. The two sides have met eight times and India have emerged victorious on all the occasions till now.

Two upsets in two days! #CWC23 is already full of surprises. — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) October 15, 2023

Pakistan were completely outplayed in the match against India as Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer produced brilliant knocks following a disciplined show from the Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Yes Upset was that India Couldn't defeat you within 10 overs pic.twitter.com/ybVcxYutjZ — Aryan (@OxygenKohli18) October 15, 2023

Meanwhile, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar made an interesting observation regarding Pakistan's loss against India in Cricket World Cup 2023.

I mean yes 8-0 is an upset.. Whatever helps them sleep https://t.co/Icx3pSwHno — Archer (@poserarcher) October 15, 2023

"Rizwan is the kind of player who can take the game away from the opposition. He is a very cheeky player. He knows how to play and adjust his game according to the needs of the side. So his wicket was very crucial or else Pakistan would have ended with 250-260. So that was a huge blow. Next over Bumrah gets another wicket, with another cutter.

"Clearly Pakistan did not learn anything because it was only towards the end when Shaheen bowled that cutter that got Rohit out. We would have thought that they would bowl the cutter even with the new ball. It is not written anywhere that the new ball has to be bowled at a certain pace. You can change it, but nothing of those sorts was seen from the Pakistan bowlers," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.