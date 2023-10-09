New Zealand consolidated the top spot in the Cricket World Cup 2023 standings with another impressive victory over Netherlands on Monday. Mitchell Santner produced an all-round performance and Tom Latham played his part to perfection with a gritty half-century as New Zealand emerged victorious by 99 runs. As a result, the Kiwis became the first team to have 4 points and they also have an impressive NRR (Net Run Rate) of +1.958. South Africa are second with 2 points and an even better NRR of +2.040 while Pakistan and Bangladesh are third and fourth respectively. India remain fifth with a NRR of 0.883.

Mitchell Santner played a blistering innings and then took five wickets to guide New Zealand to a convincing 99-run win over the Netherlands in a Cricket World Cup match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The 31-year-old left-hander clubbed a 17-ball 36 not out in New Zealand's imposing total of 322-7 before achieving figures of 5-59.

Santner, the first New Zealand spinner to take five wickets in a World Cup match, dominated the Dutch who were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

The victory gave New Zealand two wins in as many games after crushing title-holders England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

"We did a great job batting first, built partnerships at the top and the bowlers did a fantastic job tonight," said Kiwis captain Tom Latham.

Earlier, opener Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Latham struck half centuries to anchor New Zealand's innings after they were sent in to bat.

Young scored an 80-ball 70, captain Latham made 53 off 46 balls while Ravindra hit a run-a-ball 51.

In the slog overs, Santner hit two sixes and three boundaries to bolster the total.

