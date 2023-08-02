A lot would be riding on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team when it gets down to action at the 2023 ODI World Cup. The last tie India hosted the ODI World Cup, MS Dhoni led the 'Men in Blue' to the world title. However, going into the World Cup, the Indian cricket team is far from settled as it continues to experiment. England's 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has said that despite the home advantage that India will do well if they take advice from the 2011 Champion team.

"India is an excellent cricket team and will be favourites going into the 2023 World Cup. Home advantage is a keen thing. My advice for them would be to engage with the people that were there (in 2011) and probably pick their brains. It's going to be a hell of a tournament. I am looking forward to it, hoping don't have too much luck (laugh)," Morgan said on WION.

Morgan also gave his pick for the four top contenders for the title.

"When it comes to the business end of the tournament, I have no doubt England will be there, I have no doubt India will be there. And the other teams I would probably see potentially lifting the trophy are Australia and Pakistan, two very very strong teams, and two contenders when it comes to big competitions."

"They have a lot of talent to work with. Playing cricket in India, particularly the 50-over format, you need to have all bases covered, and I would say those teams do," continued Morgan.

"They're an excellent cricket team that I believe will be favourites going into the World Cup. You don't have to rewind the clock back that far when MS Dhoni was captain back in 2011, and that magical moment for all Indian fans when he hit that ball over long-on for six, and India lifted the trophy."