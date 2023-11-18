Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma's pre-match press conference ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia was interrupted by a phone ring and his reaction has already gone viral on social media. Rohit was in the middle of his answer when a phone started ringing and he was visibly irritated by the interruption. "Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar(Please keep your phone switched off)," he quickly quipped. The Indian cricket team are currently unbeaten in the competition and will look to clinch their third ODI Cricket World Cup title when they face Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma - "Kya yaar phone band rakho yaar"pic.twitter.com/kvJfXtTNy0 — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚™ (@LoyalYashFan) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Rohit explained his approach to one of the biggest matches of his career.

"Keeping it nice and easy and calm is what I believe in. I want to say the same thing, it'll be nice to win it because we have worked hard for it. A nice, balanced thinking will be good. There's a laugh going around in the changing room, there's a bit of tensed faces, I am not going to hide it. But that's the beauty of sport. We have to put our game face on. Like I said, playing for India is as good as playing the final everyday. We have enjoyed our journey and time for a final push now," he explained.

The Indian cricket team skipper also opened up on the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"There's a bit of grass on the track. The wicket from India vs Pakistan was a lot drier. From my understanding, it's going to be on a slower side. We'll see the pitch tomorrow and assess. The temperature has dropped a bit as well. I don't know how much of a factor the dew will be. I don't think the toss will play a big role," he said.