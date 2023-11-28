It has been more than a week of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia but the fans of the Rohit Sharma-led side will be needing a long time to recover from the pain. An unbeaten India entered the final of the tournament by winning 10 consecutive matches. Any team could hardly challenge the side in the league phase but the final turned out to be a heartbreaking affair for the Indian fans as Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated the side by 6 wickets to clinch a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title.

Recalling the game, Australia skipper Cummins picked his 'deathbed moment' and it was the wicket of Virat Kohli. Cummins revealed his pick during an interview to The Age.

"On your deathbed, in 70 years time, what is the moment you will think of from that final?" asked columnist and author Peter FitzSimons.

"I think the Virat Kohli wicket ...," replied Cummins.

Batting first, India were in control at 148/3 at one stage with Kohli and KL Rahul solid in the crease. This is when a short of length delivery from Cummins saw Kohli getting an inside edge and the ball eventually ended up falling on the stumps.

Cummins explained the reason behind picking the wicket as one of the defining moments of his life.

"I was obviously very pumped. And then we're in the huddle after that wicket, and Steve Smith says, "Boys, listen to the crowd for a second." And we just took a moment of pause, and it was as quiet as a library; 100,000 Indians there, and it was so quiet. I'll savour that moment for a long time," Cummins said.

Talking about the final, Travis Head hit a well-controlled 137 to power Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title in a convincing six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad.

Chasing a tricky 241 in the summit clash, Australia were reduced to 47 for 3 before left-handed opener Head hit his second century of the tournament to steer the team home with seven overs to spare.

For India, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored half-centuries while Rohit Sharma slammed 47 off 31 balls as the side posted 240.