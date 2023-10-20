Making efficient use of the Decision Review System is an art that not many have mastered. As Pakistan took on Australia in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi gave the perfect example of a wasted review. Bowling the first delivery of the match to David Warner, Shaheen is thought to have trapped the southpaw LBW in front of the stumps. After the umpire didn't give the decision in Pakistan's favour, Shaheen insisted that skipper Babar Azam to go for review despite some of the teammates asking not to.

The result was an absolute embarrassment for the Pakistan team as replays showed that there was a big inside edge before the ball hit Warner on the legs. The commentator on air, called it a 'poor review' and also suggested that the wasted DRS might come back to haunt the Pakistan team later.

Review on 1st ball that too one a thick inside edge. You can only expect this from pakistan #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/pq6vnPjniC — (@ItsMeeZeee) October 20, 2023

What a WASTE of the review on the 1st ball itself.

Poor Pakistan. #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/4vqqfngoVF — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) October 20, 2023

Pakistan lost the review in the first ball of the game itself ..it was a big inside edge but still Captain Babar couldn't take the the right decision #PAKvAUS #ICCCricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/q4BNbdcRSx — Rajat Mohapatra (@rajatraja2010) October 20, 2023

Nearly hit the middle of the bat yet Pakistan review it.



Waqar Younis "I'm not sure why Shaheen was so persistent and really ran to the wicket-keeper, literally forcing the captain to take the review" #AUSvPAK #CWC23 — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 20, 2023

That was a very Pakistani review because Pakistan reviewed it. — Parody, Unless Of Course (@TweetsOfBhogle) October 20, 2023

As for the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam: decided to bowl first after winning the toss. "We will bowl first. The pitch looks really good. We have had a couple of good sessions. We are hoping to do well. We need to do well in batting. We will try our best. Shadab is not playing. Usama comes I," he said at the time of toss.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins also said that he would've wanted to bowl first too.

"We would have had a bowl as well. The energy was awesome even though they had a big partnership. The intent from our guys was excellent. The way we played against Lanka, we should do the same. The same. Everyone good to go," said the Aussie skipper.