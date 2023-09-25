The Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up game between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 will be played behind closed doors due to the advice of local security agencies in Hyderabad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday that the game coincides with a local festival and the security agencies were not sure about the preparations. The press release by BCCI also stated that the fans who have already booked their tickets for the game will be refunded due to the cancellation.

"The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on 29th September will now take place behind closed doors as per the advice of the local security agencies. The match in Hyderabad coincides with festivals on the day and large gatherings are expected around the city. The spectators who bought tickets for the game will receive a full refund," BCCI said in the press release.

Members of the Pakistan cricket team were on Monday issued Indian visas for the Cricket World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed, hours after the PCB raised serious concerns with the global body over the delay in the national team's travel to Hyderabad.

The visa clearance came less than 48 hours before Pakistan's scheduled travel to India in the wee hours of September 27. They play their first warm-up game against New Zealand in Hyderabad on September 29.

"Visas have been issued to Pakistan," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.

However, confusion remained in the Pakistan camp over the grant of visa.

"We have not got the call from Indian High Commission yet over visa clearance. Member of our team is stationed there," PCB spokesperson Umar Farooq told PTI.

The confirmation from the ICC came after the PCB wrote to ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on Monday over the visa delay besides claiming the anxious wait has adversely impacted the team's preparation for the 50-over showpiece.

