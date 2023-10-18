The Pakistan cricket team was rattled by India in the Cricket World Cup 2023 clash last Saturday, as Rohit Sharma's men secured a comprehensive 7-wicket win. Though Pakistan have lost just one of their three matches in the World Cup so far, many questions have been raised ove their ability to go the distance in the tournament. While Pakistan now have to qualify for at least the semi-finals to face India again, a Pakistani actress is hoping Bangladesh will avenge their defeat when they take on India on Thursday.

The actress, by the name of Sehar Shinwari, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) as she promised to go on a date with a Bangladesh cricketer if they manage to beat India in the World Cup clash.

"InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to Dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India," Sehar posted on X.

InshAllah my Bangali Bandu will avenge us in the next match. I will go to dhaka and have a fish dinner date with Bangali boy if their team managed to beat India — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) October 15, 2023

On the cricketing front, the Pakistan Cricket Board has lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over multiple matters. The PCB took to social media, to announce the same on Tuesday.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," tweeted the PCB.

As for Pakistan's on-field assignments, Babar Azam's men are next scheduled to take on Australia, a side that has only won one of its first three matches. While Pakistan would be eager to return to winning ways, the Aussies will be keen to start an unbeaten run.