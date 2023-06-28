The ICC World Cup 2023 fixtures are here and India will take on Pakistan in a much-anticipated game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Pakistan have never beaten India in an ODI World Cup match with the hosts enjoying a 7-0 win record against their fierce rivals. During the ICC World Cup's fixture announcement, ex-India batter Virender Sehwag explained that Pakistan used to be quite adept at handling pressure situations but that has now changed. He believes that India are now better at it and that is the main reason behind their brilliant head-to-head record.

“I feel that now India handles pressure that is why they win whereas Pakistan have a burden that they haven't won against India. In the 1990s, they were good at dealing with pressure but after 2000, India soak it better. If any player says that they don't feel pressure, I don't think it's right. We used to say it too but at the end of the day, we know it's an India vs Pakistan game and emotions run high,” he said.

Sehwag also believes that the Indian cricketers will try to win the title for star batter Virat Kohli.

"We played that World Cup for (Sachin) Tendulkar. If we won the World Cup, it would have been a great exit for Sachin paaji. Virat Kohli is the same now. Everybody will look to win the World Cup for him. He always gives more than 100 percent,” he said at the event.