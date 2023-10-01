The Pakistan cricket team has truly enjoyed itself since landing in India for the ODI World Cup 2023. Since reaching Hyderabad, the Pakistan team has been full of praise for the hospitality their players have received in India. After their first warm-up fixture against New Zealand in Hyderabad, Babar Azam's men enjoyed a lavish dinner and also clicked a few selfies with the fans. The Pakistan Cricket Board's official Twitter (now X) account shared a video of the team's dinner, where the players could be seen having a gala time.

Hangout in Hyderabad: Glimpses from the Pakistan team dinner #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/R2mB9rQurN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2023

Pakistan didn't get off to the most promising start on the sporting front as they were beaten by New Zealand in the practice match on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan put a mammoth total of 345 runs on the board at the Raji Gandhi International Stadium. But, their bowlers could defend the target as the Kiwis overhauled the total in 43.4 overs.

For New Zealand, Rachin Ravindra (97), Kane Williamson (54), Daryl Mitchell (59) and Mark Chapman (65) were the top-scoring batters.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan (103), Babar Azam (80), and Saud Shakeel (75) performed the best with the bat.

"A hundred is a hundred, proud and happy of it. Scoring a century for Pakistan is always special. The Indian crowd gave us a lot of love at the airport itself, just like how our fans love us back in Pakistan. We were welcomed in India in a great way. In T20Is I open for Pakistan, in Tests I bat at 6-7, and in ODIs I bat at number 4, I play according to the team requirements.

"Saud Shakeel is in great form and he played a classy knock today. Hopefully, he turns out to be a great player in the ODI format as well. I and Babar try to rotate the strike, we bat similarly, our communication is good and that helps us," Rizwan said during the mid-inning break.