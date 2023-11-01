The Pakistan cricket team's underperformance hasn't just earned Babar Azam's men constant criticism but the nature of the results has also put the board in the line of fire. While Babar and several other splayers have seen questions being raised over their credentials, there are those too who believe that the PCB deserves as much flak as the team following the poor World Cup campaign in India. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria is one such player.

Drawing comparisons between Pakistan and Afghanistan teams, Kaneria said while the latter has its focus on 'geopolitics', the former is delivering results by concentrating on cricket.

"While Team Afghanistan is focusing more on cricket and less on politics, Team Pakistan is focused less on cricket and more on geopolitics. @TheRealPCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers by constantly issuing removal warnings to the captain in case of poor performance. This is happening when team selection is already in question," he tweeted.

In his post, Kaneria also shed light on the off-field controversies, involving the release of Babar Azam's personal chats in the media.

"Babar Azam's private chats have been leaked and Inzamam-ul-haq has stepped down as chief selector after his alleged involvement in player management company. Pakistan team is going through a worse phase. It time for some major changes in PCB as well as the team," Kaneria further said in his post.

No matter the result in Pakistan's remaining World Cup games, it does look like Babar Azam could struggle to hold on to his role as the team's ODI skipper after the conclusion of the World Cup. A number of other players in the team might also face the axe as the selectors and team management look to give opportunities to a new breed of players.