Pakistan Cricket Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has landed in India to attend the ICC Executive Board meeting to be held in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Zaka left for Ahmedabad with chief operating officer Salman Nasser and they will also watch the World Cup final on Sunday. The ICC EB meeting is expected to review the conduct of the World Cup, the revenue collection from the showpiece and spectator attendance. It will also discuss the future of 50-over cricket and the hosting of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, according to PCB sources.

Zaka had earlier visited Ahmedabad to watch the high-profile Pakistan vs India match on October 14. India had won the match by seven wickets.

Pakistan had failed to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup, which led to Babar Azam quitting captaincy on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi expressed his excitement and gratitude after being appointed the country's new T20I captain. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday named Afridi as T20I captain after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy in all three formats.

Babar's decision to step down came after Pakistan failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan had a dismal performance in the ICC World Cup in India, finishing fifth with eight points from nine matches. Babar scored 320 runs in nine World Cup matches, the third highest for Pakistan, with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90.

Afridi took to X and said he's honoured and delighted to lead Pakistan's T20I team, adding that he'll strive to bring laurels to the Men in Green on the cricket field.

With ANI inputs