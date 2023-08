The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches. Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game. The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

In an interview, when legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev was asked if there's 'too much pressure' around Indo-Pak cricket match, highlited a different aspect of the game, explaining where the pressure in such games actually come from.

"What is pressure? Pressure doesn't come when you're facing the ball. It starts building up when your waiter gives you coffee and says, "Pakistan se nahi haarna (don't lose to Pakistan)". So that's how the build-up takes place," Kapil said.

