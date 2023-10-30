India commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra hailed Mohammed Shami's spell to England all-rounder Ben Stokes in India's 100-run victory over the defending champions in the ongoing World Cup. All ten deliveries that Stokes faced came from Shami, the recent returnee to the ODI format finally succumbed to a 10-ball duck after a sensational battle between the bat and the ball. The 8th over was the one that marked the end of Stokes. Shami sticking to a line swung the ball away from the left-hander and on the final ball he went full and straight. A frustrated Stokes tried to go for a shot but ball came in sharply missing Stokes's bat and sending the bails flying in the air.

Hosting JioCinema's daily sports show '#AAKASHVANI,' Aakash Chopra believes that Mohammed Shami's over to Ben Stokes was the 'Over of the tournament'.

"Considering India put up a total of just 229 - it was bound to make one concerned. We also had to take into account dew being a major factor later on. But the way the Indian pacers bowled, was impeccable to see. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami taking early and important wickets really put them on the back foot. For me, Shami's over - when he bowled round the stumps to Ben Stokes was the 'Over of the tournament'. Overall, the bowling unit worked in tandem and absolutely dismantled England's batting order," Chopra said.

Chopra further spoke about Rohit Sharma and the rest of the batting order's performance against England.

"Rohit Sharma, yet again, led from the front and I still don't know why he isn't celebrated enough. It's hard to sustain your innings when you keep on losing wickets on the other end. But he played a very important knock. Suryakumar Yadav came in and helped stabilize the innings along with KL Rahul, who was looking in good touch as well, but a poor shot cost him his wicket."

India will face Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium hoping to extend their win streak to seven.

