The way Virat Kohli is playing, his batting gives you that much of confidence. He is scoring runs, which is a good news for the Indian team, but the way he is scoring is runs in a different thing. I am not taking anything away from Babar Azam, but if you look at his innings in the first two matches, Kohli has the edge. He played a brilliant innings under pressure against Australia, followed by that knock against the quality bowling of Afghanistan. Heading into this fixture, Kohli seems to be in a more commanding form.

With Pakistan's bowling yet to click in the tournament, India definitely start as favourties. The way they've performed over the last six months, winnings the Asia Cup in style and then beating Australia at home, it is a positive sign.

India's batting unit is clicking, especially with Rohit Sharma returning to his best in the last game. Even without the presence of Shubman Gill, who has been India's best batter over the last 12 months or so, Indian batting is looking really solid.

The only way Pakistan can exploits India is by taking early wickets. That's the only way they can survive in this match. If Shaheen Afridi doesn't take early wickets, the Indian batters will easily target Pakistan spinners as they are the weak links.

Abdullah Shafique scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka. His knock will certainly give him confidence heading into this fixture. However, India's bowling will be a huge challenge for him. It will be interesting to see how he negates the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah charging in.

As far as Rizwan is concerned, he is a different player when he faces India. It seems like he fancies playing against India and changes his gear against them.

The Indian bowlers should not allow him to rotate the strike and force him into making mistakes.

(Vijay Dahiya is a former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper)

