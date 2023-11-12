Pakistan have been eliminated from the round-robin stage of the ODI World Cup 2023. The 1992 Cricket World Cup champions gave a poor account of themselves as they finished their campaign with only four wins in nine matches. The Babar Azam-led side had a below-par show at the prestigious tournament, which has invited a lot of backlash from many former cricketers. Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik slammed the team management and the cricket board for not having a bigger pool of players like Team India, who even had a backup plan despite facing a crucial injury.

Shoaib stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board always go into a rebuilding process but fail to stick to their own decisions.

"In this World Cup, India were covered from all the aspects. I am not talking about only three departments - bowling, batting and fielding. They have suffered injuries as well but they kept their plan B ready. Moving forward, having a pool of players is going to be most important." Shoaib Malik said on A Sports.

"The pool of players in every format and they should get equal chances so that when the opportunity comes, they are ready. We do go in the rebuilding process, but we don't stick to our own decisions. We don't work consistently on our decisions. We should learn from India," he added.

England crushed Pakistan by 93 runs to end an otherwise forgettable campaign in the World Cup on a winning note in Kolkata on Saturday.

England scored a competitive 337 for nine in their last game of the tournament, and then stopped Pakistan at 244 in 43.3 overs.

Agha Salman (51 off 45 balls) was the only Pakistani batter to score a half-century.

Playing in his last game in England colours, David Willey (3/56) grabbed two early wickets to peg Pakistan back at the start of their chase.

A 53-run partnership for the last wicket between Haris Rauf (35 off 23) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (16 off 14) only delayed the inevitable.

Batting first, Jonny Bairstow (31) and Dawid Malan (59) added 82 runs for the first wicket before star all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 84 runs off 76 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Joe Root compiled a neat 60 in 72 balls.

The pair of Stokes and Root stitched 132 runs for the third wicket to power the defending champions, who will be returning home after this game.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets for 64 runs while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim took two apiece.

Brief Scores: England: 337/9 in 50 overs (Ben Stokes 84, Joe Root 60, Jonny Bairstow 59; Haris Rauf 3/64). Pakistan: 244 all out in 43.3 overs (Agha Salman 51; David Willey 3/56).

