It was not a happy outing for Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2023 as the Babar Azam-led side failed to reach the final after losing to Sri Lanka and India at the Super 4 stage. While the match against Sri Lanka was a close-fought encounter and the result was decided on the very last ball, they were defeated quite comprehensively by India. Pakistan were completely outplayed in all departments as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul slammed brilliant centuries while Kuldeep Yadav weaved his spin magic to clinch the encounter.

Former England cricketer Dominic Cork believes that Pakistan looked ‘discombobulated' - meaning confused - and they were not at par with India whom he described as the 'complete package'.

“We watch a lot of India and Pakistan, you know, we all do. The PSL, so we know what Pakistan cricket is like and how strong that is. But being around, you know, the Bangladesh team, the Sri Lankan team, the Afghanistan team. It was a really good tournament and obviously, India won it in the end. Quite comprehensively, bowling Sri Lanka out for 50 in an extraordinary game. Yeah, every ball swung, every pitch we played on a little bit of bounce, a little bit of carrying them, a little bit of spin. It was perfect conditions and some really good performances throughout,” Cork said on Sky Sports.

India will face Pakistan in the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 match on October 14.

“Who's looking good there? Pakistan are just looking like. discombobulated? I think that's the word. I'm looking for this. Discombobulated. I think that's the word I was looking for,” Cork said.

“I just think the way that you look at Pakistan and think they'd have no chance in the World Cup, You know, you could never write them off. But when you look at India, they just look like a complete package. And you've got people who want on their side. Shreyas Iyer won't be on their side. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav will miss out,” he added.