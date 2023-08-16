Less than two months are remaining for ODI World Cup 2023. As closer the tournament gets, the discussion about India's squad gets more intense. While many injured players are recovering well giving a positive sign for the Indian team, many young players are also in the fray for the mega event. Amidst all, the discussion regarding India's spin combination is also a hot topic. India will be hosting the 2023 World Cup and spin is going to play a crucial role in the tournament.

Digging deep into India's potential spin combination, one would assess that either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal might be dropped for the World Cup. However, former India batter Robin Uthappa has a different opinion.

Uthappa feels that both the players should be picked for the mega event as both of them are "equally dangerous".

"I would pick both Chahal and Kuldeep for the World Cup. Kuldeep is a much-improved bowler, and I would love to have him as an option in the team because every time he has got an opportunity, he has performed. He has performed out of his skin. I certainly think Kuldeep should also be an option. Kuldeep and Chahal are equally dangerous. Kuldeep and Chahal will be dangerous in the World Cup if given opportunities," Uthappa told Times of India.

India are set to take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series before starting their Asia Cup campaign later this month.

After that the side will be hosting Australia in a three-match ODI series and that will be followed by ODI World Cup which kicks off on October 5.