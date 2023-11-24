India's hopes of winning a third ODI World Cup title were dashed last week after a six-wicket defeat to Australia last week. The Rohit Sharma-led side had won 10 matches on the bounce heading into the final, but fell short on the final hurdle. Some members of the Indian team after finding it hard to fathom the heartbreak defeat suffered at the expense of Australia. The defeat also seem to have take a toll on India captain Rohit. An old video of Rohit's daughter has now gone viral on social media.

In the video, which had originally surfaced a year ago, Samaira can be heard as saying: "He is in a room, he is almost positive & within one month he will laugh again."

The way she answered



Reports have claimed that Rohit is unlikely to play T20 Internationals anymore and had discussed his future in the shortest format before the start of the 50-over World Cup.

Rohit hasn't played a single game in the shortest format since India's T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022. Hardik Pandya has mostly led the Indian team in T20Is since then.

The 36-year-old India skipper has played 148 T20Is scoring 3853 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 140 with four hundreds.

It is not a new development. Rohit hasn't played any T20Is in past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has completely been Rohit's call," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With PTI Inputs)