Legendary South Africa cricketer AB De Villiers picked his Team of the Tournament for Cricket World Cup 2023 and it included five players from the Indian cricket team. Besides the duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also found a place. De Villiers' choice of Indian players was slightly different from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Team of the Tournament which had KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah with Iyer missing out. Australia's star performer in the World Cup final - Travis Head - also found a place in the team selected by AB De Villiers. The other players were Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, Gerald Coetzee and Dilshan Madushanka.

However, De Villiers did not include a single wicket-keeper in his Team of the Tournament.

Rohit had a good outing in the competition with explosive knocks at the top of the innings and he finished Cricket World Cup 2023 with the maximum number of sixes. He also broke De Villiers' record of hitting the maximum number of ODI sixes in a calendar year. On the other hand, Kohli finished the tournament as the highest run-scorer while Shami was the highest wicket-taker with 24 dismissals.

It was also a breakthrough for New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra who made use of his opportunities and ended up scoring 578 runs.

AB de Villiers' Cricket World Cup 2023 Team of the tournament:Travis Head, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, Adam Zampa, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Shami.

