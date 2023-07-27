The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) held a key meeting with the state bodies regarding the organisation of the 2023 World Cup. While reports claimed that the main focus of the meeting was going to be the date of the highly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, there has been no change in the date of the game. Due to the first day of Navratri falling on October 15, some reports claimed that the India-Pakistan match will be shifted to October 14.

However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told the media that a decision on the issue will be taken in two to three days. There will be a discussion with International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before a final decision is reached. There might be schedule change as Shah said three full ICC members have asked ICC for change in dates citing anomaly in gap of matches.

Shah added that there might be minor changes in the schedule and added that the ideal situation would be that there is no venue change of the matches.

The BCCI has also talked with state associations for ticket pricing. Matters like housekeeping, toilets and hygiene were also discussed. There has also been a tie-up with Coca-cola to provide water bottles (complementary) inside the stadium

The schedule for the ODI World Cup was announced last month by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions England will take on New Zealand, the runners up of the previous edition at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, with the final set to be played on November 19.

India play their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8 while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.