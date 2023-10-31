The 32nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will see New Zealand square-off against in-form South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 1. The fixture is scheduled to commence at 2:00 PM IST. The New Zealand men's cricket team has registered four wins and two losses in six matches. Following four wins on the bounce to begin their campaign, they faced defeats against India and Australia in their last two encounters, halting their winning momentum.

The previous clash saw them go down by a narrow margin of five runs against Australia. Chasing a daunting target of 389 runs, the Kiwis came within touching distance of a superb victory, only to be undone by an all-round bowling performance by the Aussies. The 23-year-old batter Rachin Ravindra top-scored with an 89-ball 116 for the Black Caps.

Even though the two recent results haven't gone their way, the Tom Latham-led side is expected to name an unchanged starting XI on Wednesday.

Openers: Devon Conway, Will Young

Advertisement

Opener Devon Conway is known for providing explosive starts for his side. The southpaw has amassed 277 runs in six games at an average of 55.40 and a strike rate of 104.92. Conway slammed his only century in the Kiwis' first match of the tournament against England, where his unbeaten 152-run knock paved the way for a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Will Young, meanwhile, has fared decently in skipper Kane Williamson's absence, complimenting Conway with his aggressive intent. With 173 runs in five innings including two half-centuries, Young has excelled in his role as an opener.

Middle order: Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham

Daryl Mitchell, coming in at number 4, has been handy in adding crucial runs in the middle overs while accelerating the innings whenever needed. The right-handed batter has notched two half-centuries and one ton in six innings. He will once again look to make the most of the conditions on offer at the MCA stadium, which is known to favour the batters.

Advertisement

Even though Tom Latham hasn't been at his fluent best, he can prove to be a stabiliser in the innings on his day. With two 50-plus scores in the ongoing competition, while batting lower down the order, the stand-in captain has shown what he is capable of.

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner

Rachin Ravindra has hit a purple patch in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, with his eye-catching performances in all the departments. With two fifties and centuries apiece in six matches, he is the top-scorer for his side with 406 runs and will be tipped to extend his terrific form against the Proteas. As far as bowling is concerned, Ravindra has bagged three scalps at an economy of 6.02.

Glenn Phillips is yet to showcase his best batting skills but has been the one to watch out for with the ball. The Kiwi has claimed six wickets in as many matches with his off-spin, including a 3/37 in 10 overs against Australia, which put brakes on their scoring rate last time out.

James Neesham and Mitchell Santner complete the all-rounders' roster. While Neesham has settled in quickly with one half-century in two games, Santner has been on the money with the ball with 14 wickets in six matches at a respectable economy of 4.90.

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

The pace trio of Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have done the most damage on opposition batting units.

While Henry and Boult have proved to be successful in the first powerplay with a combined 20 wickets between them, Ferguson has chipped in with pivotal breakthroughs in the middle overs, accounting for eight wickets in five matches.

New Zealand Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway

Will Young

Rachin Ravindra

Daryl Mitchell

Tom Latham (c and wk)

Glenn Phillips

James Neesham

Mitchell Santner

Matt Henry

Trent Boult

Lockie Ferguson